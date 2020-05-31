Pak-Afghan trade ties to be further cemented; says Pak-Afghan delegates

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Afghan Consul General in Peshawar agreed to work together to address Pakistan and Afghanistan bilateral trade issues so that the trade ties between the two neighboring countries could further be cemented.

The two sides also agreed to make joint efforts to find solution of the problems and obstacles in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and transit trade. The agreement was reached during a meeting of the Chamber's delegation led by Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, former Senior Vice President of the Border Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former Senior Vice President of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce, with Afghan Consul General Najibullah Ahmadzai.

Director Ahmad Shah Afghan Trade Attaché, Fawad Arash Deputy Trade Attaché, Dr. Hameedullah Fazil Khel First Secretary Ghulam Habib Spas and others were present on the occasion. The KP delegation briefed Afghan Consul General Najibullah Ahmadzai on the problems of business community, traders, industrialists and exporters and gave various suggestions for resolving these issue.

Afghan Consul General said that mutual efforts would be made to overcome the problems and difficulties faced in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade transit trade. The delegation invited the Afghan Consul General and relevant officers to visit the chamber.