Pak-Afghan trade to increase after opening border for six days a week: Ajmal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir Thursday said that for bilateral trade with Afghanistan, it has been decided to keep the Torkham border open 24 hours six days in a week for all trucks under SOPs.

While briefing the media at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar, he said in the last few days, after the opening of the border for 24 hours trade has increased tremendously, adding that with the consent of both the countries, Saturday has been reserved for pedestrian border crossings.

He said that Pakistanis returning home from Afghanistan through Torkham border were being quarantined in Khyber district.

Ajmal Wazir said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has announced that Eid ul fitr will be celebrated with simplicity this year and all kinds of unnecessary activities will be avoided.

Ajmal Wazir said the precautionary measures should be strictly followed on the occasion of Eid ul fitr. He once again appealed to philanthropist to help needy and poor people on the occasion of Eid.

"This time 'Eidi' should be distributed among the deserving people instead of their own children," he added.

Explaining the situation of coronavirus in the province, Ajmal Wazir said that the recovery rate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the highest among all the provinces of the country which is 31 percent.

He said there were 200 isolation wards in the province with a capacity of 5598 beds. Similarly, there were about 359 quarantine centers in the province.

He said that more than 550 ventilators in the province have been reserved for corona patients. The advisor said that for the first time in history, Allah has given Pakistan a sincere Prime Minister who is free from allegations of corruption.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is in the field to defeat corona with his sincere efforts. The prime minister is taking effective measures against Corona along with all the provinces," he added.

Ajmal Wazir said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was leading from front against Corona, and he himself visited hospitals and quarantine centers.