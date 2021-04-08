UrduPoint.com
Pak-Afghan Transit Trade Inaugurated At Ghulam Khan Border

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Pak-Afghan Transit Trade inaugurated at Ghulam Khan Border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Relief Minister, Iqbal Wazir and Transport Minister, Malak Shah Muhammad on Thursday inaugurated Pak-Afghan Transit Trade at Ghulam Khan Border in North Waziristan.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by DC, Shahid Ali Khan, DPO Shafi Ullah Gandapur, army officers, area elders and traders from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Two vehicles of transit trade from Karachi were seen off for Kabul through the newly inaugurated Pak-Afghan Transit Trade Border.

After the development Pakistan would be able to exchange trade with Central Asian States through Ghulam Khan Border.

