Pak- Afghan transit trade, pedestrian traffic increase: M.Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The transit trade and pedestrian traffic across Pakistan- Afghanistan at Turkham border has witnessed an increase the previous day, Special Representative of Pakistan to Afghanistan, Muhammad Sadiq Khan said Monday.

Khan tweeted that more than 22,000 citizens and 1,585 trucks crossed across the border yesterday.

He said, 12,132 people entered Afghanistan from Pakistan while 10,553 people came to Pakistan from Afghanistan side the previous day.

He said that a total of 1585 trucks crossed the border during the day, out of which 708 with goods crossed into Afghanistan whereas 568 trucks carrying goods entered Pakistan.

In addition, 61 transit trucks also went to Afghanistan whereas 2 transit trucks and 246 empty trucks entered Pakistan.

He said, after getting treatment in different hospitals of Pakistan, as many as 15 Afghan patients were sent back to their home country through Torkham Crossing Point whereas 138 patients were allowed to come to Pakistan for treatment.

In addition, 590 people were vaccinated against corona at the crossing points.