Pak-Afghan Transit Trader Inaugurated At Ghulam Khan Border

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:58 PM

Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Iqbal Wazir Wednesday inaugurated Pak-Afghan Transit Trader at Ghulam Khan Border in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Iqbal Wazir Wednesday inaugurated Pak-Afghan Transit Trader at Ghulam Khan Border in North Waziristan.

Minister for Transport Malik Shah Mohammad, DC Shahid Ali Khan, DPO Shaifullah Gandapur, military officials, tribal elders and traders of Pakistan and Afghanistan attended the inauguration ceremony.

On the occasion two vehicles of transit traders arrived at Ghulam Khan Border point from Karachi were dispatched for Kabul.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir said that opening of the border would promote trade to central Asian states through Ghulam Khan border point.

He said that it would usher a new era of prosperity and development in the area while it would also provide job opportunities to the local youth.

Deputy Commission Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan said the project would provide jobs to approximately 20,000 local people.

