Pak-African Ties To Strengthen Through Higher Education

Published February 26, 2025

Dr. Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Director General Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Wednesday that Pakistan-Africa relations would be further strengthened through enhanced collaboration in higher education and industrial sectors

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Dr. Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Director General Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Wednesday that Pakistan-Africa relations would be further strengthened through enhanced collaboration in higher education and industrial sectors.

He made these remarks while addressing the concluding ceremony of the 5th International Students Convention & Expo-2025 at Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF). He highlighted that Pakistan and African nations already enjoy strong diplomatic ties, which will now be further deepened to drive economic growth, research advancements, and academic excellence in both regions.

Vice Chancellor GCUF Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam underscored the importance of university partnerships between Pakistan and Africa. He noted that such collaborations would facilitate joint research initiatives, foster technological progress, and contribute to industrial development on a global scale.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Murtaza Noor, founder of the International Students Convention, announced that the next International Students Convention would be hosted in Africa to promote cultural exchange, academic cooperation, and knowledge-sharing between Pakistani and African institutions.

The 5th International Students Convention & Expo-2025, jointly organised by the Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) and GCUF, was a resounding success. The event brought together students, scholars, and experts from over 20 countries, including Pakistan, Palestine, Turkey, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Nigeria, and Jordan, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration on education and innovation.

