Pak, Algeria to boost trade ties

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Pakistan and Algeria agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas of mutual interests, particularly to boost economic ties. The two sides agreed to boost bilateral trade volume trade through enhancing economic activities.

The notion to elevate bilateral economic ties was discussed during a visit by Dr. Brahim Romani, Ambassador of Algeria to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday.

During the visit, a meeting between the visiting ambassador and RCCI officials was held in which both sides expressed strong desire to enhance trade, investment, and cultural exchange. Matters pertaining to bilateral relations, investment opportunities, trade facilitation measures, cultural exchange and tourism, diplomatic relations & economic development also came under discussion.

According to details the ambassador said that his country was keen to promote trade and economic ties with Pakistan. He said Pakistan and Algeria have a bilateral trade agreement that was signed in February 2023. He highlighted the annual increase in exports from 1995 to 2022, with Pakistan exporting $2.27 million in 1995 and $11.8 million in 2022. Whereas, Algeria was exporting $115,000 in 2000 which has increased to $66.

6 million in 2022, he added.

President RCCI Saqib Rafiq on the occasion briefed the ambassador on the ongoing activities of the Chamber. He noted that great opportunities to promote bilateral trade between the two countries were available in various sectors including energy, pharmaceutical, textile etc.

Saqib Rafiq while highlighting Pakistan's ‘look Africa Policy’ said that Africa has vast opportunities for Pakistan including its abundant natural resources, attractive investment opportunities, and high percentage of young population. Under the police, Pakistan is seeking to negotiate preferential trade agreements with three African trading blocs, he added.

The meeting concluded with resolve to continue mutual contact for materialising the mutually agreed conceptual construct into practicable future endeavors.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the chamber, the visiting ambassador was warmly received by the president RCCI along with other senior officials.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, Former Presidents Raja Amer Iqbal, Malik Shahid Saleem and chamber's Executive Committee members also attended the meeting.