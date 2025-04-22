Open Menu

Pak Amb. Meets Former Egyptian Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 09:53 PM

Pak Amb. meets former Egyptian minister

Ambassador of Pakistan in Egypt Aamir Shouket on Tuesday met with globally renowned archaeologist, Egyptologist and former Egyptian Minister for Tourism & Antiquities Dr. Zahi Hawass in Cairo

“Matters pertaining to the protection and preservation of archaeological treasures in Pakistan and Egypt were discussed during the meeting,” Pakistan Embassy in Egypt posted on X.

