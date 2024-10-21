Pak Amb. Tipu welcomes Cross Route Motorcycle Club rally members

(@FahadShabbir)

Ambassador of Pakistan in Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu on Monday welcomed the members of the Cross Route Motorcycle Club rally

Pakistan Embassy, Tehran received members of Cross Route Motorcycle Club where the members of Pakistani community along with embassy staff attended the event.

"Lahore to Turkiye friendship" motorcycle rally comprising 11-member started its journey from Lahore. On their way to Turkiye, friendship rally is visiting Iran to explore its beauty and grandeur, a press release said.

The ambassador appreciated the bikers for their efforts to promote adventure tourism between the neighbouring countries, adding that such efforts played great role in strengthening bilateral relations through promotion of tourism attractions, culture and people-to-people contacts.

Ambassador Tipu emphasized on the potential of tourism between both neighbours that shared 900km border and have cultural similarities.

“We are taking measures to explore the commonness of cuisine, language, dress and traditions between Pakistan and Iran,” he added.

The bikers rally led by Muqarram Tareen Khan thanked the ambassador and both governments to facilitate their tours. The members of rally were also presented certificates of appreciation by the ambassador.