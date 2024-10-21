Pak Amb. Tipu Welcomes Cross Route Motorcycle Club Rally Members
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan in Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu on Monday welcomed the members of the Cross Route Motorcycle Club rally
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu on Monday welcomed the members of the Cross Route Motorcycle Club rally.
Pakistan Embassy, Tehran received members of Cross Route Motorcycle Club where the members of Pakistani community along with embassy staff attended the event.
"Lahore to Turkiye friendship" motorcycle rally comprising 11-member started its journey from Lahore. On their way to Turkiye, friendship rally is visiting Iran to explore its beauty and grandeur, a press release said.
The ambassador appreciated the bikers for their efforts to promote adventure tourism between the neighbouring countries, adding that such efforts played great role in strengthening bilateral relations through promotion of tourism attractions, culture and people-to-people contacts.
Ambassador Tipu emphasized on the potential of tourism between both neighbours that shared 900km border and have cultural similarities.
“We are taking measures to explore the commonness of cuisine, language, dress and traditions between Pakistan and Iran,” he added.
The bikers rally led by Muqarram Tareen Khan thanked the ambassador and both governments to facilitate their tours. The members of rally were also presented certificates of appreciation by the ambassador.
Recent Stories
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..
CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad
Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali
PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical check-up
KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA
ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize gold
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable6 minutes ago
-
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person6 minutes ago
-
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding6 minutes ago
-
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered6 minutes ago
-
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report from Adiala Jail6 minutes ago
-
CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali6 minutes ago
-
PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical check-up6 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize gold12 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad visits Red Zone checkpoints12 minutes ago
-
Court orders newspaper notice for Gandapur in vandalism case12 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar chairs meeting on SDGs Achievement Programme12 minutes ago