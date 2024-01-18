Pak Ambassador Amna Baloch Meets Belgian DG Immigration
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday met Director General Freddy Roosemont of Belgium Immigration Office.
During the meeting, they explored avenues for cooperation between Pakistan and Belgium and discussed to enhance people to people contacts, Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on X.
