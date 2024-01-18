Open Menu

Pak Ambassador Amna Baloch Meets Belgian DG Immigration

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Pak Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Belgian DG Immigration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday met Director General Freddy Roosemont of Belgium Immigration Office.

During the meeting, they explored avenues for cooperation between Pakistan and Belgium and discussed to enhance people to people contacts, Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on X.

Related Topics

Pakistan European Union Luxembourg Belgium

Recent Stories

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

46 minutes ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

47 minutes ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

47 minutes ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

47 minutes ago
 AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

47 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements in Ab ..

Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad

47 minutes ago
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during electio ..

ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG

1 hour ago
 CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

1 hour ago
 WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water ..

WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems

2 hours ago
 Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violatio ..

Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation

1 hour ago
 Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake m ..

Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money

1 hour ago
 Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a se ..

Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan