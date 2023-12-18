Open Menu

Pak Ambassador Expresses Condolence On Death Of Kuwaiti Emir

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Monday visited the Embassy of Kuwait in Brussels to express her heartfelt condolence to the Ambassador of Kuwait on the sad demise of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Emir of Kuwait

Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Monday visited the Embassy of Kuwait in Brussels to express her heartfelt condolence to the Ambassador of Kuwait on the sad demise of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Emir of Kuwait.

On the occasion, Ambassador Amna Baloch said that Pakistan deeply mourned the loss of a true friend and a staunch supporter who would be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the regional stability, global development and his visionary role in fostering harmony across borders.

She conveyed condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan by sharing the profound sense of loss, Pakistan Embassy, said in a press release.

In this hour of grief, she further said Pakistan stood in unwavering solidarity with the people of Kuwait and the Royal family.

She also inscribed a message of solidarity in the condolence book at the Kuwait embassy.

