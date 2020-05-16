UrduPoint.com
Pak Ambassador Holds Virtual Meeting With Pakistani Diaspora In France

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:36 PM

A virtual meeting aimed at strengthening the link between Pakistan Embassy and community, problems being faced by the community in the ongoing coronavirus crisis in France and seeking community's views on further improving consular services was held in Paris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :A virtual meeting aimed at strengthening the link between Pakistan Embassy and community, problems being faced by the community in the ongoing coronavirus crisis in France and seeking community's views on further improving consular services was held in Paris.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque briefed the community members about services provided to them during the lockdown, including continuous availability of embassy officials, ration distribution scheme for the needy, operation of special flight to take back home stranded Pakistanis, and catering to all emergent consular issues, a press release on Saturday said.

While thanking the community for its contribution to ration distribution scheme, he urged them to donate generously to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

He also urged the community to keep the Kashmir issue alive in these testing times and continue expressing their solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The community members expressed their satisfaction over the role of embassy during the coronavirus lockdown and offered their services for embassy's various projects in promoting Pakistan's national interest abroad.

Moin ul Haque stressed that Pakistani community should follow the guidelines of the French government to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

