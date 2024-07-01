Pak ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavillion in Paris

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad has inaugurated ‘Pakistan Pavillion’ in Texworld Evolution Paris which would continue till July 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad has inaugurated ‘Pakistan Pavillion’ in Texworld Evolution Paris which would continue till July 3.

Pakistan Pavillion is showcasing attractive textile products of 12 exhibitors from Pakistan enthusiastic to work with international customers, a press release on Monday said.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Embassy’s Trade and Investment Section aimed to project country's prowess in textile world and open new vistas of growth and development by facilitating business to business (B2B) contacts with potential clientele, it was added.