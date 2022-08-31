UrduPoint.com

Pak Ambassador Meets Pak-American Business Community Of Chicago

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Masood Khan on Wednesday met the Pak-American business community in Chicago and discussed the business and investment opportunities in Pakistan

The delegation included businessmen from various sectors of the economy.

The ambassador apprised the delegation of the widespread devastation caused by the unprecedented flood which has inundated one-third of the country.

He appealed to them to contribute generously towards rescue, relief and recovery efforts.

The ambassador highlighted healthcare, agriculture and tech sectors as critical sectors where there existed huge opportunities for undertaking profitable business ventures.

"Pakistani market is lucrative and profitable", the ambassador observed.

He said that the presence of 80 US multinational companies in Pakistan was a testimony of attractive business opportunities existing in the country.

He urged the business community to diversify their products.

He said besides taking advantage of 220 million market of Pakistan, the business community should also target markets of Central and West Asia, middle East and North Africa while doing business in Pakistan.

