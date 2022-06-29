Pak ambassador presents credentials to King of Belgians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Belgium Dr Asad Majeed Khan presented credentials to King of Belgians Philippe Leopold Louis Marie in a graceful ceremony held at the Royal Palace of Brussels.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to the King of Belgians, a press release issued here on Wednesday said.

Reaffirming the importance Pakistan attached to its friendly relations with Belgium, the ambassador expressed his determination to work hard for building a more strong, vibrant and diverse partnership between Pakistan and Belgium.

The King of Belgians reciprocated the warm greetings, and extended the best wishes for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.