Pak ambassador to Belgium, Libyan envoy to EU discuss bilateral ties

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and European Union Amna Baloch on Thursday met Ambassador of Libya to the European Union Jalal Alashi in Brussels and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

The two sides discussed the need for collaborative efforts to enhance bilateral relations and supporting the Muslim Ummah.