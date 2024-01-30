Open Menu

Pak Ambassador To France Meets Prefet Of Occitanie Region

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 08:46 PM

Pakistan's Ambassador to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Tuesday met Prefet of the Occitanie Region Pierre-André Durand in Toulouse

During the meeting, they exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of education, culture, people-to-people contacts, commerce and industry.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ambassador to Republic of Korea Nabeel Munir spoke to students of the Sungkyunkkwan University (SKKU)’s Global Environmental Leaders Programme on issues relating to climate change, its impacts on Pakistan and Pakistan’s leadership in climate change negotiations.

Pakistan's High Commissioner in Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof held a meeting with Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar and discussed issues relating to the agricultural sectors of both the countries.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Portugal Ahmad Warraich visited the Money Museum of the Bank of Portugal and presented Currency Notes of Pakistan to Vice Governor of Banco de Portugal Luis Maximo dos Santos for the museum's record.

