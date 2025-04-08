Pak Ambassador to Oman inaugurates Ghedex Global

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman Syed Naveed Safdar Bukhari has Inaugurated Pakistan Pavilion at GHEDEX 2025 ( Ghedex Global ).

According to the official sources, HEC and IIUI are representing Pakistan's higher education sector in Global Higher Education Exhibition (GHEDEX) 2025 being held at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Muscat.

Students and general public are visiting the pavilion, where officials are providing information about Pakistan's higher education landscape, and the academic and joint research opportunities available in the country.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Muscat has played a key role for country’s participation in GHEDEX 2025. This initiative will certainly pave the way for academic linkages between higher education institutions of the two countries apart from highlighting the higher education opportunities for Omani students in Pakistan.