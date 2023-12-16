Pak Ambassador welcomes Governor Sindh on his arrival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan in Tehran Mudassir Tipu Saturday welcomed Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori who had arrived Iran on four-day visit.

The Governor Sindh has arrived in Mashhad on December 13 on the first flight of recently inaugurated airline between Karachi and Mashhad, said a press release received here.

Ambassador Mudassir also hosted a reception in the honour of the Governor Sindh and his delegation.

Separately, on X, Pakistan ambassador posted that he received Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori at airport in Tehran.

The governor is visiting Iran to inaugurate recent air flight between Karachi and Mashhad and to promote trade and cultural ties between the two brotherly countries.