Open Menu

Pak Ambassador Welcomes Governor Sindh On His Arrival

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Pak Ambassador welcomes Governor Sindh on his arrival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan in Tehran Mudassir Tipu Saturday welcomed Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori who had arrived Iran on four-day visit.

The Governor Sindh has arrived in Mashhad on December 13 on the first flight of recently inaugurated airline between Karachi and Mashhad, said a press release received here.

Ambassador Mudassir also hosted a reception in the honour of the Governor Sindh and his delegation.

Separately, on X, Pakistan ambassador posted that he received Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori at airport in Tehran.

The governor is visiting Iran to inaugurate recent air flight between Karachi and Mashhad and to promote trade and cultural ties between the two brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Governor Iran Visit Mashhad Tehran December Airport

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir’s visit to the US e ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir’s visit to the US emphasizes bilateral engagement ..

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as ..

PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as caretaker Interior Minister

3 hours ago
 PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agre ..

PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement with ICC

3 hours ago
 ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

7 hours ago
Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

15 hours ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

15 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

15 hours ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

15 hours ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

15 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan