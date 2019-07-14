UrduPoint.com
Pak-America Relations To Move Forward During PM Visit: Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 10:10 PM

Pak-America relations to move forward during PM visit: Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said relations between Pakistan and America would move forward further during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit.

He said important matters of the region would be discussed in the meeting between PM Imran and President Trump as relations between the both countries were the need of hour for promoting peace in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said Pakistan wanted durable peace in the region and it was making sincere efforts for peace process in Afghanistan.

He expressed these remarks in a ceremony at residence of Haji Fiaz Khan, a leader of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad.

Russia, China and America had acknowledged Pakistan's role for peace process in Afghanistan, the FM said and added that Pakistan had already stated that dialogue was the only way for peace in the region.

Qureshi said the PTI government was paying an immense focus on the foreign policy as the past government of the PML-N did not have a foreign minister for four-and-a-half years which was an enmity with the country.

About his recent meeting of Countries of Common Wealth, he said that his visit remained successful. The FM added that he met with foreign ministers of different countries and the secretary general of the Common Wealth lauded the active role of Pakistan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that they had activated an economic diplomacy and foreign missions had been given tasks to bring investment in the country.

A consultative body on foreign affairs had also been introduced to discuss multi-strategies on foreign affairs, he said.

The ongoing economic crisis was due to corruption of the previous rulers, Qureshi said and added that the incumbent government was taking effective decisions to steer the country out of crises.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically said that no NRO would be given to corrupt elements and the looted money would be retrieved. In the past, NRO was given to those who plundered money, he said.

About south Punjab province, he said the province would be established during the present PTI government. He added the PTI government was ensuring record development funds as people of south Punjab gave a heavy mandate to the PTI, and the incumbent government would fulfill its promises made with the public.

Earlier, Shah Mehmood Qureshi participated in Qul Khawani of late Malik Ejaz Bappi.

Later, he also met a delegation led by Naseem Raan at his residence while Ameen Ansari from UC 22 breifed the FM about different public issues. The foreign minister issued orders for resolving problems of people.

