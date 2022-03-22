Pak American Cultural Centre delegation meets Commissioner

A delegation of Pakistan American Cultural Centre assisting in preparation in IELTS programme and other english language courses arrived at Nawabshah and held a meeting with Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of Pakistan American Cultural Centre assisting in preparation in IELTS programme and other english language courses arrived at Nawabshah and held a meeting with Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar and other officials were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Rasheed Ahmed Zardari and Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar briefed the delegation about the in progress educational activities in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Later the delegation of Pakistan American Cultural Centre expressed desire for setting up a branch of the centre to facilitate male and female students of Shaheed Benazirabad and its surroundings with regard to training in English language courses.

They said that this institution is a non profitable organization with objectives of bringing improvement in english language capabilities.

The delegation comprised President Makhdoom Riaz, Moez H. Tahir, M. Muzzaffar and Yousuf Jilani. The Commissioner assured the delegation to assist in providing a suitable place for the setup of Centre Branch.

Later the Commissioner accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner arranged visits to different Schools and Government HM Khoja Memorial library.

Commissioner applauded the setup of an English learning Brach by the renowned Pakistan American Cultural Centre for the students of Nawabshah and its surrounding. Later Commissioner Rasheed Ahmed Zardari and Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar gifted traditional Sindhi Ajrak and Cap of Sindh to guests.