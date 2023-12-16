Open Menu

Pak-American Man Donates 6 Dialysis Machines To Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Pakistani origin-American citizen Sultan Mahmood Warraich announced donating six dialysis machines to the dialysis centre and 20 stretchers and as many wheelchairs to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, here on Saturday.

According to a spokesman for the hospital, Warraich visited the DHQ Teaching Hospital Sargodha and went around various departments, along with Medical Superintendent Mushtaq Bashir Aakif.

Dialysis Centre In-charge Muhammad Khan Malik briefed the visitor about patients under treatment at the dialysis centre, and the facilities being provided to them.

Sultan Warraich announced donation of dialysis machines, stretchers and wheelchairs for the hospital and assured the MS that he would continue working for welfare of patients at the dialysis center and the DHQ hospital in future.

The medical superintendent thanked the guest.

