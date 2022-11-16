An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a bail application filed by Ammar Ahmad Khan, involved in Pak Arab Housing Scheme scandal, till November 22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a bail application filed by Ammar Ahmad Khan, involved in Pak Arab Housing Scheme scandal, till November 22.

The court sought arguments from the parties on the next date of hearing, after the filing of a reply by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the matter.

Accountability Court Judge Malik Sajid Ali Awan conducted the proceedings on the bail application of the accused.

Ammar Ahmad Khan, owner of Pak Arab Housing Scheme, submitted that he had been accused of not giving plots despite selling files to hundreds of persons. He submitted that already many plots had been given to a number of persons whereas others were given amounts after settlement.

He submitted that efforts were underway to give plots and amounts to the remaining affectees, while pleading with the court to grant benefit of post arrest bail.

On Oct 18, 2022, a Lahore High Court division bench cancelled the bail of the accused on an application filed by the NAB. The bureau had submitted that accused Ammar Ahmad Khan was granted conditional bail in 2018 and he was bound to provide plots to 4200 victims in Pak Arab Housing Scheme within six months.

It submitted that the accused gave plots and also paid amounts to many victims but still many victims were waiting for their plots.