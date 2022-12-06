UrduPoint.com

Pak-Argentinian BPC Held To Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The fifth Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Argentina were held on Tuesday.

Pakistan's side was led by Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan while Argentinian Foreign Secretary Tettamanti represented his side, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on her official Twitter handle.

During the consultations, both sides discussed matters related to widening of trade and investment ties, cooperation in agriculture, pharma and S&T realm, the deepening of cooperation at international fora and regional issues.

