Pak Armed Forces Always Ready To Reply Its Enemy Aggression: Pir Sadaruddin Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 12:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The President of Pakistan Muslim League Functional Sindh Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi Friday said if anyone look at Pakistan with dirty eye then our armed forces would reply its enemy aggression in befitting manner.

He expressed these views at Karachi Press Club on the occasion of Defence Day entitled "Battle of 65 and Shah Mardan Shah Pir Sahib".

Rashidi said in the war of 1965, thousands of Hur Jamaat participated under the leadership of Pir Sahib Pagara.

He said Pakistan Army and we are one soul and one body, this country was achieved after great struggle and sacrifices.

Secretary General GDA Sindh Dr. Safdar Abbasi, Brigadier (R) Muhammad Haris, General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League Functional Sindh Sardar Abdul Rahim and others also addressed the ceremony.

