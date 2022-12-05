Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has extensive experience in national defence along with the soldiers on the front lines, Khawaja Rameez Hasan

ISI DGC Major General Faisal Naseer is still being targeted by the media and vlogs are being made against him with derogatory titles.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Pakistan's armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression.He said that India should not be under any kind of complacency.

Pakistan Army is the world's first Islamic nuclear force and its professional development is increasing day by day.

He further said that Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has extensive experience in national defence along with the soldiers on the front lines, the forces of Pakistan and the nation are not ready for any kind of compromise for the country's survival.