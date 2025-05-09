Pak armed forces lauded for their vigilance, bravery in defending the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Ms. Rana Ansar said that Pakistan is a peaceful nation founded on the principles of islam, questioning how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could use any aggression against it.

Participating in the debate in the National Assembly on Friday, she said India is visibly unsettled by Pakistan’s progress in economic and developmental sectors.

Rana Ansar lauded the armed forces for their vigilance and bravery in defending the country’s borders.

She condemned Modi for launching attacks under the cover of darkness, calling such actions cowardly and reflective of a fearful adversary.

Parliamentary Secretary for IT and Telecommunication Sabheen Ghauri paid tribute to all members for unanimously passing the resolution condemning Indian aggression.

She lauded the armed forces, PAF for their robust and effective response, emphasizing that soldiers and jawans are defending the nation.

Sabeen Ghauri said that the unity among the people, political leadership, and military command reflects the nation's strength.

She said that international media outlets including Iranian, Chinese, and Frenchare now portraying a clear picture of India’s failed aggression, which is being widely ridiculed globally.

Sabeen Ghauri said Pakistan stands united and determined to defeat any threat posed by India.

Lawmaker Shazia Hasan Sobia said that Pakistan does not want war and seeks peace, but if forced into conflict, the country is fully prepared to defend itself.

She warned that any misinterpretation of

Pakistan’s desire for peace as weakness would be a serious mistake, particularly by Indian leadership.

Sobia said national unity as the key to overcoming any external threat and praised the PAF for shooting down five Indian fighter jets, calling it a moment of pride for the entire nation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Shahram Khan said Modi-led government and RSS-trained group is trying to disrupt peace in the region.

He said that the entire nation stands united in the face of these threats and is determined to resist any actions aimed at destabilizing ths country.

Shahram Khan praised Chief of Air Staff and the PAF for their timely and strong response to Indian aggression.

He said that PTI fully supports the armed forces in countering any hostile intentions from the enemy.

Shahram Khan said that protecting Pakistan was a shared duty of all citizens, and the nation’s loyalty, including life and death, lies with the country.

PML-N leader Malik Ibrar said that the entire country is united in standing against the enemy and is prepared to give a strong response to any aggression.

He said that Pakistanis are together in their resolve to defend the nation against any threats.

Malik Abrar said that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, after Indian aggression it reserves the right to respond.

MQM-P lawmaker Abdul Aleem Khan extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those martyred in the recent attacks, and expressed solidarity with the victims on behalf of the entire nation.

He paid tribute to the armed forces for their swift and resolute response, commending their bravery in the face of aggression.

Aleem Khan also acknowledged the unwavering support of Pakistan’s minority communities, praising their unity and standing with the nation during these difficult times.

He said that the country’s defense remains strong and secure, and added with confidence that the armed forces are fully capable of protecting the nation.

PTI legislator Muhammad Mobeen Arif strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms added that Pakistan being a longstanding victim of terrorism itself cannot be accused of spreading extremism in the region.

He said India's baseless allegations linking Pakistan to the recent incident in Pahalgam, is a shameful attempt to deflect from its own actions.

Arif further said that India is engaging in "water terrorism" and also targeting civilians, mosques, and madrassas inside Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression would be firm and unforgettable, leaving a lasting message in the times to come.

MNA Fateh Ullah Khan said that today's Pakistan possesses the strength and capability to decisively counter any threat posed by its coward enemy.

Muhammad Jamal Ahsan Khan said that the unity of the Pakistani nation, expressing unwavering support for the country’s armed forces.

He praised the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for successfully downing Indian aircraft, describing the action as a continuation of the heroic legacy established during the 1965 war.

Ahsan Khan highlighted the significant blow dealt to the enemy and called for continued national unity in the face of external threats.

PPP legislator Ali Qasim Gillani expressed solidarity with the martyrs of recent Indian attacks and extended heartfelt condolences to their families.

He saluted the armed forces for their strong and timely response, praising their commitment to defending the nation against enemy’s aggression.

Qasim Gillani also commended Pakistani media channels for their responsible and factual reporting, particularly during their coverage of areas targeted by Indian attacks.

He said that Pakistani media’s efforts helped present the truth to the international community.

MNA, Changaze Ahmed Khan said all members deserve appreciation for unanimously passing a resolution on May 5, strongly condemning Indian aggression carried out under the cover of darkness.

He condemned the targeting of innocent civilians and places of worship, including mosques, called it a blatant violation of international norms and human rights.

Amjad Ali Khan condemning the recent Indian attack said it is a direct assault on Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity, as well as a clear violation of international law.

He said India is destabilizing regional peace through its hegemonic politics and aggressive policies.

Amjad Khan urged the international community to take serious notice of India's actions, particularly its targeting of innocent Pakistani civilians.

Shandana Gulzar Khan, Raza Ali Gillani, Shafqat Abbas, Muhammad Saad Ullah and Zartaj Gul also condemned the Indian aggression against Pakistan, expressed solidarity with armed forces.

