'Pak Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Media And Sanitary Workers Deserve Homage': Azma Bukhari

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2024 | 12:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Thursday that Pakistan's armed forces, police, law enforcement agencies, sanitary workers, and media representatives deserve homage who were discharging their responsibilities honestly even during the Eid days.

In a statement issued here, she said that the whole nation was celebrating the happiness of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones but jawans of Pak Armed forces and police personnel were performing their duties.

She said that sanitary and municipal corporation workers were also working to maintain the cleanliness of Punjab.

Azma Bukhari further said that similarly, media workers were also performing their duty with dedication to disseminating authentic news.

She said that the sacrifices of the Pak Armed Forces and other law enforcement agencies were truly helping to establish and maintain peace in the country.

She said, "All those women deserve homage whose husband, son, and brother were performing their duties on country's borders for ensuring the security of the nation."

