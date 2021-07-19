UrduPoint.com
Pak Armed Forces Made Unprecedented Sacrifices In War Against Terror: Farrukh Habib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:40 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said that Pakistan Armed forces had made unprecedented sacrifices in war against terror

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said that Pakistan Armed forces had made unprecedented sacrifices in war against terror.

Pakistan had suffered a lot in war on terrorism, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on statements of Nawaz Sharif, he said Indian leaders had been using the statements of Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as headlines of their electronic and print media.

He urged the opposition parties particularly the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to avoid supporting anti-Pakistan's narrative. He said all the political parties should work for national interest.

