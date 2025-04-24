Open Menu

Pak Armed Forces, Nation Fully Capable To Respond Any Misadventure: Rana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that Pakistan Armed forces and the nation are fully capable

to respond any misadventure by India.

Talking to a private news channel program, he said India cannot take unilateral decision for suspending Indus Water Treaty.

Commenting on involvement of India for spreading terrorism in Pakistan, he said, Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, was found involved in spreading terrorism in Balochistan region.

India was also supporting defunct organizations to sabotage peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan province.

In reply to a question about water issue with Sindh, he said a meeting of council of common interest (CCI), would be called on May 2, 2025 to remove the reservation of coalition partner. He further said that any provincial matter should be resolved through consensus.

