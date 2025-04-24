Pak Armed Forces, Nation Fully Capable To Respond Any Misadventure: Rana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that Pakistan Armed forces and the nation are fully capable
to respond any misadventure by India.
Talking to a private news channel program, he said India cannot take unilateral decision for suspending Indus Water Treaty.
Commenting on involvement of India for spreading terrorism in Pakistan, he said, Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, was found involved in spreading terrorism in Balochistan region.
India was also supporting defunct organizations to sabotage peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan province.
In reply to a question about water issue with Sindh, he said a meeting of council of common interest (CCI), would be called on May 2, 2025 to remove the reservation of coalition partner. He further said that any provincial matter should be resolved through consensus.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan for fundamental reforms to upgrade Pakistan's bureaucracy on modern lines3 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi tomorrow3 minutes ago
-
Pak Armed forces, nation fully capable to respond any misadventure: Rana3 minutes ago
-
No new canals without mutual consensus of provinces: PM13 minutes ago
-
Spring season’s sumptuous flowers present charming scene: DG PHA23 minutes ago
-
Police arrest fake four members customs officials’ gang24 minutes ago
-
Hot and dry conditions to persist across Pakistan on Friday24 minutes ago
-
Practical exam of 199,238 candidates in BISE Lahore begins24 minutes ago
-
DC reiterates to make Rawalpindi Zero-Waste city33 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail Asad Qaiser33 minutes ago
-
Conference held with an aim to promote unity, peace33 minutes ago
-
Fake cold drink unit uncovered, stock discarded53 minutes ago