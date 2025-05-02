Open Menu

Pak Armed Forces Well Equipped To Respond Any Misadventure India: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Pak armed forces well equipped to respond any misadventure India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Pakistan armed forces are well-equipped to respond any misadventure by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Pakistan armed forces are well-equipped to respond any misadventure by India.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, we will approach international forums regarding suspension of Indus Waters Treaty by India.

In reply to a question about false allegation, he said, we have offered India to investigate the Pahalgam incident through international forum. India cannot stop water flowing from Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistani rivers.

He made it clear that India cannot take unilateral decision regarding Indus waters Treaty.

To a question, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions are motivated by a desire to win votes in upcoming elections.

