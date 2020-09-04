Pak armed forces wrote a new chapter of valiance in 1965 war

The Pakistan armed forces wrote a new chapter of valiance in the 1965 war with India, with the active support of the nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan armed forces wrote a new chapter of valiance in the 1965 war with India, with the active support of the nation.

These views were expressed by senior citizen, writer and lawyer M Ilyas Khokhar, while talking to APP on Friday, in connection with the Defence Day of Pakistan observance.

He said the Indian decision-makers and the establishment took Pakistan as an easy target before the 1965 war, adding that they tried to maintain a highly aggressive posture towards Pakistan among their own people.

At that time, he said, the then Indian army chief, General Jayanto Nath Chaudhuri, gave a statement that Pakistan would be conquered in a few hours and the next cup of tea he (the general) would take at Lahore's Gymkhana Club. But Lahore in particular and Pakistan in general proved to be impregnable and invincible for a five times bigger armed forces of India.

Ilyas Khokhar said the brave Pak Army defended the beloved motherland with unbeatable courage and complete faith in Allah Almighty.

He said that the brave sons of the nation like Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed and Major Shafqat Baloch set precedent of faith, discipline and patriotism in the war history.

Recalling the war era, he said that unprecedented unity among all the sectors, factions, sects, schools of thought and institutions of Pakistan played a pivotal role in defeating the enemy.

He said that the people showed their love for the forces to encourage their defenders, adding that military troops movement through the streets would be welcomed vehemently and passionately during and after the war.

"Some people still take pride in the fact that their companions and relatives garlanded hundreds of soldiers moving from one spot to the other en route to the borders or areas of conflict," he said.

Ilyas Khokhar said that another beauty was the role of women in war, especially those living near the city areas. They were found cooking food for their brave soldiers deployed close to the city areas like those deployed near the River Ravi bridge and the historical Badshahi Masjid.

Quoting an example of patriotism, he said that hundreds of youngsters volunteered themselves to be recruited as army volunteers to assist the soldiers on the front and it happened in many cities of the country where youngsters thronged the cantonments to request the army officers to recruit them as volunteers.

"It has been a spectacle watching the people fighting shoulder to shoulder along with their forces and such examples are rare in human history," Khokhar added.

He said that besides the speech of the then president of Pakistan, General Ayub Khan, the national songs written by patriotic poets and sung by legendary singers like Madam Noor Jahan, Mehdi Hassan, Naseem Begum, Ustad Amanat Ali and Shaukat Ali also played a big role in the motivation for the fight.

"Our soldiers set examples of bravery across the border but fight at Lahore and Chawinda borders are matchless in the history of wars," he said.

"Not only that the enemy forces were badly defeated at Chawinda front, the Pakistani forces also gave a befitting defeat to Indian forces at the Khem Karan sector where Khem Karan, a strategically important spot fell to Pakistani troops," he added.

Khokhar said that political cadre including the incumbent Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, have not learned a lesson from history or the history of wars, especially the 1965 war.