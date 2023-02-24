UrduPoint.com

Pak Army 33-member USAR Team Returns After 17-day Rescue Operation In Turkiye

Published February 24, 2023

Pak Army 33-member USAR team returns after 17-day rescue operation in Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Army urban search and rescue (USAR) team comprising 33 members returned to the country after completing its 17-day rescue operation conducted in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkiye.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson, the Authority had made arrangements to send an organized team of Pakistan Army to Turkiye on February 6 on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The NDMA had also arranged to send a 53-member team of Rescue 1122 to Turkiye. The team was welcomed by Federal education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and the Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan and NDMA officials.

The officials of the Turkish Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also participated in the ceremony.

The Turkish ambassador paid tribute to the Pakistan Army team, whereas a bouquet of flowers was presented to the Pakistan Army team by the Turkish Embassy. However, the NDMA was in full communication with AFAD, Turkiye's disaster management organisation as assistance in relief and rehabilitation activities would be continued to Turkiye by NDMA.

