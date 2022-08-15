Pak Army, administration continues relief operations in Lasbela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Murad Khan Kasi said that repair work was in progress on the flood affected Quetta-Karachi, RCD Highway.

"Rehabilitation work was in full swing to restore the traffic on the flood-affected bridges and the connecting roads as soon as possible," he said during a visit of the affected section of National Highway, N25.

The deputy commissioner said that under the supervision of the district administration and the NHA, work was being done on both tracks of the affected portion of National Highway N25.

He lauded the coordination of the Pakistan Army with the civil administration in the relief activities and restoration of communication links.

Brigadier Faisal of Special Security Division 44 of Pakistan Army was also present on the occasion.