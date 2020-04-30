Pak Army, administration to face challenge of corona, locust

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brigadier Ahsan Waqas said that Pak Army along with district administration jointly will face the challenge of coronavirus in the district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Brigadier Ahsan Waqas said that Pak Army along with district administration jointly will face the challenge of coronavirus in the district.

Brigadier has expressed these views in a meeting at DC office in connection with reviewing the collective situation of locust and corona. Meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bhakhar Syed Mosa Raza, DPO Muhammad Ali Zia, ADCR Mian Ghulam Rasool, ADCG Abbas Raza, and officers of health and agriculture departments.

Deputy commissioner Syed Mosa Raza has told the meeting that under the supervision of assistant commissioner Mankera Kashif Nawaz officers of Pak Army, health and agriculture incessant operation to destroy locust was in progress and in this connection by applying scientific methods and spray the elimination of locust has been made sure from thousands acres of land from Rakh Mahni, Hyderabad, Bhadwal and other villages.

The deputy commissioner has briefed in detail about the lockdown situation, setting up of quarantine centers, corona wards in GHQ hospital, Isolation wards, high dependency units and field hospitals in the district Bhakhar.

ADCR Mian Ghulam Rasool and DPO Muhammad Ali Zia has briefed about the wheat purchasing process so far and arrangements of security for prevention of wheat transportation to KPK from river routs respectively.

Brigadier Ahsan Waqas has expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the district administration and police department.