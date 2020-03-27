Pak Army, administrations to defeat coronavirus jointly; Commissioner

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood Friday said that the Pak Army was playing vital role in fight against CoronaVirus and all the administrative institutions were supporting it to defeat the pandemic

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood Friday said that the Pak Army was playing vital role in fight against CoronaVirus and all the administrative institutions were supporting it to defeat the pandemic.

She stated this while addressing a meeting of the Divisional Command and Control Committee here.

Brigadier Ahsan, Brigadier Zafar, RPO Afzaal Kausar, ADC Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, DC's and DPOs of four districts, including concerned department's officers participated in the meeting through Video link.

She said that all the arrangements had completed regarding Isolation ward, quarantine including doctors and paramedical staff in four districts.

There was no shortage of food items and practical steps had been initiated by completing all the arrangements to provide ration at homes to daily wages and at quarantine centers.

Addressing the meeting, Brigadier Ahsan emphasized the need to set up committees at the division, districts, tehsils and local level to raise awareness about lockdown and Coronavirus.

He also emphasized the need to ensure the 100 percent screening of people coming from abroad as well as the implementation of Section 144. Proposal to deploy the Ranger with Police in city was also under considering, he added.

RPO Afzaal Kausar giving briefing to the meeting said that monitoring has been tightened at inter-district boundaries.

The passengers vehicles are not allow except for freight transport vehicles. He told that on the violation of Section 144 the FIRs were being registered on a daily basis in all four districts and so far dozens of FIRs had been registered against the violators, he added.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners of all the four districts gave a briefing on the measures taken in connection with the Coronavirus awareness campaign in districts including Isolation ward, Quarantine and supply and demand of food items while DPOs also briefed about security situation in districts.