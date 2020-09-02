UrduPoint.com
'Pak Army, Airforce Played Vital Role In Defeating India'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:48 PM

'Pak Army, Airforce played vital role in defeating India'

The nation played a vital role in the 1965 war by supporting the brave army through its moral support

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The nation played a vital role in the 1965 war by supporting the brave army through its moral support.

These views were expressed by Dr Ahsan Zafar, a senior leader of the Majlise Quaid e Azam Pakistan while talking to the APP on Wednesday.

Paying tribute to the Pak Army, he said that sacrifices of the army soldiers and citizens would be remembered always as every member of the society took part in the war.

Recalling the memories of the days, he said that citizens of all sectors especially, Lahorites themselves reached the Wahga Border with sticks to fight against Indian Army.

"The Pak army fought well and gave a lesson to the Indian Army", he added.

He said that Pak Army and the Airforce won the hearts of the masses by defeatingthe enemy which was several times bigger.

"The defence day is a great day for Pakistan which is always celebrated with passion," he said.

