Pak Army assisting civil administration in flood hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Army is assisting civil administration in rescue and relief operation for affected local population in flash floods hit areas of Golon, Chitral

"Affected population being heli lifted to safer places. Tentage and rations provided. Medical teams also present," Director General of Inter Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet on Tuesday.