UrduPoint.com

Pak Army Aviation Helicopter Crashes At Siachin: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:12 PM

The military media wing says that both pilots Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan have embraced martyrdom.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2021) A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter crashed at Siachin, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

The military media wing said that both pilots Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan embraced martyrdom. The search, rescue helicopters and troops reached the incident site.

