QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Government, Pakistan Army, Civil Administration and other welfare organizations are all out to undertake relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-ravaged areas of Balochistan.

Relief operation was in full swing in the flood-hit areas including Quetta, Duki, Loralai, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Bolan, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Dera Murad Jamali, Jhal Magsi, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, and Sohabatpur, a handout issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

Ration including, 5175 bottles of drinking water, 633 sacks of wheat,, blankets, tents, milk pack, anti mosquito nets, were distributed among 5712 flood affected people of the province during last 24 hours.

As many as 14 relief camps are functioning in the flood affected areas of Kohlu, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Nasirabad, Sohabatpur and Jhal Magsi where cooked food, ration and medical treatment are being provided to the flood-stricken people.

Ration packets were also delivered by helicopters to the flood-affected areas.

On behalf of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, 8 collection points have been established in Quetta, Chaman, Noshki, and Dalbandin for the flood victims while the recovery and rehabilitation of the flood victims is also ongoing.

A series of free medical camps is also ongoing in the flood-affected districts to protect the victims from infectious diseases.

During the last 24 hours, 85 free medical camps were organized by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and PDMA in which 11201 patients were treated and free medicines were provided.

Likewise efforts of Pak Army and FC were going on along with the civil administration to restore the means of transportation.

All the highways of Balochistan have been fully opened for traffic while the National Highway Authority, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, Pakistan Coast Guard and Civil Administration are busy to maintain the flow of traffic on national highways.

ISPR handout maintained that teams constituted for damage assessment has completed 90 percent of their task.