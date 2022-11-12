UrduPoint.com

Pak Army, Civil Society On One Page: NPCIH Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Chairman Punjab National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony (NPCIH) Mian Iftikhar Hussain Jalvi on Saturday said that Pak army and civil society were on one page and they would foil all nefarious designs of the anti-Pakistan elements

Addressing a press conference at Faisalabad Press Club, he said that Pakistan was passing through a crucial stage as the anti-state elements wanted to promote their agenda. "We should keep vigil eye on such elements and reject them to foil their conspiracies and nefarious designs", he said.

He appealed the media persons to use 'power of their pens' for highlighting unprecedented sacrifices of army Jawans who performed their duties miles away from their homes, families and kids only to protect Pakistan from its enemies. He said that Pakistan was the only Islamic country which had atomic power. Its army had also made it invincible and protected its entire boundaries from its enemies.

He also saluted to the sacrifices of Pak army and said that its Jawans also performed excellent service to save the nation during natural disasters and calamities. He also appealed the political parties and their leadership to stand with Pak army for greater national interest.

Secretary General Punjab NPCIH Muhammad Bilal and its member Pir Ali Shah Rashidi also addressed the conference.

Earlier, a rally was also staged in which a large number of traders and civil society workers participated.

The rally started from Zila Council Chowk and the participants holding banners and placards marched on various city roads up to Clock Tower Chowk where a special "Dua" was offered for early rehabilitation of flood-stricken people in addition to sovereignty, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

