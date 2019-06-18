UrduPoint.com
Pak Army Committed To Country's Defence, Security: COAS

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:47 PM

Pak Army committed to country's defence, security: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said that Pakistan Army was committed to the defence and security of the country and would continue to perform with national support

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said that Pakistan Army was committed to the defence and security of the country and would continue to perform with national support.

According to a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief said this during his visit to National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad where he addressed the participants of the National Security and War Course.

Highlighting internal and external challenges to national security, the COAS said that the full spectrum of threat demanded comprehensive national response and Army was fully engaged in enabling that response in coordination with other institutions of the state.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by President National Defence University, Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz.

