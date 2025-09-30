Pak Army conducts operation to defuse explosives left by Khwarij in Mohmand

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Army conducted an operation to defuse explosive materials left behind by the Khwarij in Tehsil Mohmand (Bajaur district).

According to sources, army personnel are risking their lives to neutralize the explosives planted in the village of Ghaki. These explosives have already claimed the lives of innocent children and left several others seriously injured in Tehsil Mohmand.

Security forces have urged local residents and community elders to immediately report any suspicious materials or weapons and to exercise extreme caution.

Meanwhile, defense analysts were of the views that the Khwarij have a long-standing practice of targeting unarmed civilians under the guise of jihad. They exploit women and children as shields and deliberately leave explosives near civilian populations, causing heavy losses to ordinary people.