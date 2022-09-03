UrduPoint.com

Pak Army Continues Rescue, Relief Operation In Flood Hit South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army continued rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas of south Punjab, here on Saturday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army teams provided relief to many families including women and children in flood-affected areas of Rajanpur, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Cooked food and dry rations are being provided regularly to the people, residing in camps and some other areas. Similarly, teams of doctors and paramedical staff of Pakistan Army are also providing medical assistance to affectees round the clock.

At all collection points set up the army at Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal and Okara, the citizens are participating generously and donated relief materials, food items and medicines.

