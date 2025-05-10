Pak Army dedicates Al-Fateh missile launch to martyred children of Indian attack

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Pakistan Army has dedicated the launch of its Al-Fateh ballistic missile, used during Operation “Bunyan-al-Marsoos” (Iron Wall), to honour sacrifices of innocent Pakistani children martyred in an Indian strike.

Officials said that Pakistan will never forget the sacrifices of these young martyrs, emphasising the nation’s resolve to honour their sacrifices and to keep them alive in memories.

They added that the missile operation reflects Pakistan’s firm commitment to defending its people and responding to aggression with strength and determination.