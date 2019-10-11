Pak Army dismisses three officers from service under disciplinary rules

Pak Army has sacked its three Majors under disciplinary rules.In a statement released to the press, the media wing of the military said that three officers of the rank of Major were awarded punishment on account of breach of discipline and misconduct

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Pak Army has sacked its three Majors under disciplinary rules.In a statement released to the press, Pak Army has sacked its three Majors under disciplinary rules.In a statement released to the press, the media wing of the military said that three officers of the rank of Major were awarded punishment on account of breach of discipline and misconductthe media wing of the military said that three officers of the rank of Major were awarded punishment on account of breach of discipline and misconduct.

"Upon found guilty of charges levelled against them, all three dismissed from service while two also awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years each," the statement read.The three majors were dismissed from service after they had pleaded guilty.ISPR said that officials were also involved in misuse of power and illegal activities.Two officials were awarded rigorous imprisonment of two years each.