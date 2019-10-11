UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Army Dismisses Three Officers From Service Under Disciplinary Rules

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:32 PM

Pak Army dismisses three officers from service under disciplinary rules

Pak Army has sacked its three Majors under disciplinary rules.In a statement released to the press, the media wing of the military said that three officers of the rank of Major were awarded punishment on account of breach of discipline and misconduct

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Pak Army has sacked its three Majors under disciplinary rules.In a statement released to the press, Pak Army has sacked its three Majors under disciplinary rules.In a statement released to the press, the media wing of the military said that three officers of the rank of Major were awarded punishment on account of breach of discipline and misconductthe media wing of the military said that three officers of the rank of Major were awarded punishment on account of breach of discipline and misconduct.

"Upon found guilty of charges levelled against them, all three dismissed from service while two also awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years each," the statement read.The three majors were dismissed from service after they had pleaded guilty.ISPR said that officials were also involved in misuse of power and illegal activities.Two officials were awarded rigorous imprisonment of two years each.

Related Topics

Army ISPR Media All From

Recent Stories

Roundtable Conference at NUST Centre for Internati ..

22 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

32 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

2 minutes ago

Food minister directs cane commissioner to protect ..

2 minutes ago

Workshop on `Fifth Generation War and Role of Medi ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Saima Hamid resumes duties as VC FJWU

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.