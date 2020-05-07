UrduPoint.com
Pak Army Distributes Food Packages Among 100 Corona Affected Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:15 PM

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Pak Army Thursday distributed food packages among 100 poor and corona affected families in the district here at Deputy Commissioner Office.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Khattak, Officers of Pak Army and district administration were present on the occasion where people expressed gratitude to Pak Army for generous deed.

Later, on the directives of DC Khalid Khattak, Additional Deputy Commissioner Khurshid Alam visited quarantine center at Government Degree College Wari and met with corona affected patients. He also checked facilities at the centre and expressed satisfaction over the provision of health care treatment.

More Stories From Pakistan

