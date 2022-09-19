UrduPoint.com

Pak Army Distributes Food Packages Among 320 Families Of Lower Kohistan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration in Lower Kohistan with the support of the Pak Army distributed food items to the 320 families of the village councils affected by the recent floods including Dubir Kas, Sanag, Shingyal, Bela Dubir near Jaijal.

According to the details, under the supervision of AAC Revenue Gul Shahzada, in collaboration with Pak Army, Captain Ejaz distributed food packages to 320 families.

A survey/Assessment of damage to houses, livestock and trees in Lower Kohistan is also in progress.

Partial and total losses are being registered as per the Relief Act, NDMA Act and provincial government guidelines.

After verifying the pre-flood and post-flood house's position through satellite maps, a team consisting of AACs, Tehsildars, Monitoring Authority, Department of Agriculture, Livestock and representatives of the Pakistan Army spent the whole day in the field to register the coordinates of residential units and details of owners.

The newly appointed Assistant Commissioner, who is also the Chairman of the Assessment Committee for Tehsil Patan and Bakand, supervised the ongoing assessment work in Patan. The locals expressed their satisfaction with the assessment and survey work. In the evening meeting, the Assistant Commissioner lauded all the team members for their hard work and dedication.

