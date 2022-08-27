Pak Army distributes ration in flood affected areas by helicopter

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army on Saturday started distribution of ration by helicopter in the flood affected areas where the by-road access was not possible to the people.

The use of helicopter was started as the weather conditions become clear in the morning, said a press release issued here.

The ration was distributed in various areas of Tehsil Paroa including Jhok Mamdu, Jhok Gadi and others through MI-17 helicopter so that the people trapped in the flood-affected areas do not suffer in getting food and drinks.

Meanwhile, in the flood affected areas of Kulachi, the distribution of food items by Pakistan Army is also going on and ration is being distributed by helicopter in different flood affected areas of Tehsil Kulachi.