Open Menu

Pak Army Distributes Warm Clothes, Sports Goods Among Children

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Pak Army distributes warm clothes, sports goods among children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Army distributed warm clothes of the winter season and sports goods among children of Sirband area of Charsadda.

The goods include warm clothes, blankets, cricket bats, balls and other sports goods, a security official told APP on Tuesday.

The elders of the area thanked the Pakistan Army for distributing warm garments and sports goods among children.

The children raised full-throated slogans of Pakistan Army Zindabad.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Army Sports Charsadda

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Nabs Smuggler with 8.9 Kilos of Mari ..

Dubai Customs Nabs Smuggler with 8.9 Kilos of Marijuana

14 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Calls on OIC Member States to In ..

Secretary-General Calls on OIC Member States to Invest More in Critical Sectors ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistani Photographers Enchanted by the Innovatio ..

Pakistani Photographers Enchanted by the Innovation of vivo V29 5G & V29e 5G

18 minutes ago
 Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for ..

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for Punjab

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

8 hours ago
Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

17 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

17 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

17 hours ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

17 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

17 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan