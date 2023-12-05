Pak Army distributes warm clothes, sports goods among children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Army distributed warm clothes of the winter season and sports goods among children of Sirband area of Charsadda.

The goods include warm clothes, blankets, cricket bats, balls and other sports goods, a security official told APP on Tuesday.

The elders of the area thanked the Pakistan Army for distributing warm garments and sports goods among children.

The children raised full-throated slogans of Pakistan Army Zindabad.

APP/fam